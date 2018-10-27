Parsley Risotto with crispy red baby hammour fillet and wild mushroom ragout

Serves 4 persons

Ingredients

300 grams carnaroli rice

30 ml olive oil

50 gr Shallot

300 gr fresh red baby hammour fillet

60 grams mix wild mushrooms

150 gram fresh parsley

50 gram butter

50 gram olive oil

1.5L fish stock or fish cubes.

Preparation

1. Chop up the shallots.

2. Saute them in olive oil until browned, then remove them with a slotted spoon to a plate, leaving the remaining oil in the pan.

3. Add the rice to the same pan and stir for 4 to 7 minutes until it becomes translucent. Keep stirring to avoid sticky rice.

4. Add a ladle of simmering fish broth and stir before the liquid gets absorbed, because the grains may flake if it became too dry.

5. Stir and cook while continuing to add broth until the rice absorbs it and reaches the ‘al dente’ stage.*

6. As the rice gets cooked, wash the parsley and blanche it in hot water for a second before drenching it in ice-water. Once its cold, squeeze out the water and blend the parsley with some olive oil until it becomes nice and smooth.

7. Once the risotto is perfectly cooked, stir in the butter, the olive oil, and 2 spoons of parsley puree. Then cover the risotto, and turn off the flame. Let it sit for 2 to 3 minutes.

8. Saute wild mushrooms with a bit of olive oil until cooked.

9. Cook the fish fillet in a non-stick pan with a drizzle of olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Make sure to cook the fish on the skin side; to get it nice and crispy.

10. Put the rice in a bowl, top it off with the fish fillet and some wild mushrooms, and serve!

Cooking Tip

* If you want your risotto firm, time the addition of the fish broth so that the rice will finish absorbing the broth when it reaches the el dante stage, and if you want a softer risotto, time your addition of the broth so there will be some liquid left.

While boiling rice is a universal method of cooking, the Italians pioneered toasting and creaming rice to turn it into a risotto — one of the widely consumed food in the world today.

Many chefs prefer using elongated rice grains when making risotto and if available, they choose Carnaroli, the king of rice, because of its high starch content which allows for a perfect blend of creaminess ideal for this dish.

While rice is often washed to remove the starch in normal cooking, this is discouraged when preparing risotto.

When serving the finished dish, it is advised that it should be served on a cold plate to prevent it from cooking further.

Just like anything else, cooking the perfect risotto requires lots of practice. To taste restaurant quality dish, don’t forget to visit Chef Vito’s restaurant and you can personally ask for tips on how you can achieve the elevated level of his risotto.