Parliamentary ties with Poland to be strengthened

MUSCAT: State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri received on Wednesday the delegation representing the Polish side of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the State Council and the Polish Senate headed by Senator Michal Sewerynski. Welcoming the delegation, Dr Mantheri hoped that the visit would culminate in the achievement of its set goals and highlighted the role played by the committee in supporting relations between the two friendly countries. He stressed the importance of mutual visits in the promotion of bilateral relations and exchange of experiences in the field of parliamentary work between the two councils.

He spoke about the several visits made last year between the two sides, to enhance cooperation in the economic, cultural and other fields and considered this as a confirmation of the committee’s keenness to achieve good results that serve the interests of both countries. The meeting was attended by Salem bin Ismail al Suaid, Head of the Omani-Polish Friendship Committee of the State Council, and the committee members and the Secretary General of the Council. The friendship committee held an official meeting led by Salem bin Ismail al Suaid and Sewerynski.

Al Suaid highlighted the role of the committee in the development of relations between the two countries and promoting them through constant attempts to consolidate cooperation in various fields, and expressed the hope that the visit will contribute to supporting bilateral relations.

Senator Michal Sewerynski hoped that the discussions of the friendship committee would yield results that would bring more vitality to the bilateral relations and boost cooperation.

“We are witnessing development in relations between the two countries, and we believe there are promising prospects for their development through the search for economic, cultural and scientific partnerships,” he said, adding that the committee is ready to make further efforts to deepen cooperation in all areas. Also on Wednesday, Mohammed bin Abu Bakr al Ghassani, Deputy Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, met with Sewerynski.

