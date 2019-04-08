Parliamentary system reviewed at Doha meet

DOHA: Dr Khalid bin Salem al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council, on Monday participated in the meeting of the General Secretariat of the National Parliaments, held as part of the 140th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The meeting opened with a presentation on the parliamentary system in Qatar by Fahd bin Mubarak al Khayarin, Secretary-General of the Qatari Shura Council, followed by a presentation by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Australian Parliament on the 2019 elections.

The meeting also reviewed the developments of IPU’s activities. Additionally, it discussed the issue of obstacles in parliament, and discussed different models used in parliaments to meet the information and documentation needs of parliamentarians. The meeting reviewed the experiences of India and Ukraine in the use of information technology to enhance transparency, efficiency and exchange of views on legislative subjects in parliament.

