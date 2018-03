NEW DELHI: Parliament failed to transact any business on Thursday for the 14th consecutive day and both Houses had to be adjourned amid pandemonium by various parties over different issues, leaving the no-confidence motion in a limbo.

Meanwhile, the government tried to reach out to the floor leaders of different parties to break the logjam that has bedevilled the second part of the budget session.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday, amid protests as opposition members trooped near the Speaker’s podium, raising slogans and displaying placards.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan first adjourned the House till 12 pm, minutes after the House met for the day.

Members from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the AIADMK trooped near the Speaker’s podium as soon as the House assembled. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready to debate all issues including the no-confidence motion.

“I again appeal to you to go to your place and let the House run. We are ready for debate on any issues… on banking irregularities and also the no-confidence motion. If the House runs, all issues can be discussed,” he said.

Mahajan said she could not take up the motion amid protests as she was not able to count the 50 members.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes and was adjourned for the day shortly after it met in the morning.

However, the government managed to pass a key legislation in the Upper House that empowers it to fix the period of maternity leave and the tax-free gratuity amount of employees with an executive order.

The AIADMK, the TDP and the opposition members came near the Chair’s podium as usual, flaunting placards and shouting slogans.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the agitating members to return to their seats, saying he could not understand why they were creating “ugly scenes” through their conduct.

“People are saying as to why the Chairman is adjourning the House. I want to tell them that I don’t want these ugly scenes to be seen by the people. That is why I have been adjourning,” he said amid the chaos.

— IANS

