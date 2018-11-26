Parks closed to prepare for Muscat Festival

staff reporter –

MUSCAT, Nov 26 –

The annual cultural extravaganza, the Muscat Festival will begin on January 10, 2019 and run until February 9, said an official from Muscat Municipality.

The festival will be open for public from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and up to midnight on weekends. Some days will be set aside for families and women, details of which will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Muscat Municipality will be closing the two festival venues — Al Naseem and Al Amerat parks — for construction and maintenance works, said officials from the organising committee.

“As part of preparations for the Muscat Festival, the Al Amerat and Al Naseem parks will be closed from December 2 for carrying out construction and maintenance work,” said a statement from the municipality.

“Events to be held at the festival will be new and innovative. A whole lot of new artistes, troupes and ideas will be implemented in the new edition of Muscat Festival,” he said.

