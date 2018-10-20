Parking restrictions on Muscat roads for 3 days

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP)’s public relations department, has announced that parking will be banned on either side of the Sultan Qaboos Street from Al Sahwa Tower, the Darsait Qurm Heights towards Wadi Al Kabir to Al Bustan Palace Hotel.

Parking has been also banned on the Seeb Road from Al Sahwa Tower Roundabout to the roundabout of Bait Al Baraka.

The police said the parking regulation begins at 7 am on Sunday, October 21, until 4 pm on October 23.