Paris: The Ministry of Tourism held a workshop in the French capital Paris to promote the tourism features of the Sultanate, in the presence of Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism and former French President Francois Holland.

Around 50,000 French tourists visited the Sultanate in 2017, a 20 per cent compared to 2016.

The event was attended by 160 companies, tour operators, French travel and tourism agencies, 25 representatives of the French media, as well as academic institutions looking for tourist destinations to be visited by their students for study and other cultures.

The Minister of Tourism delivered a speech on the sidelines of the workshop, in which he said, “I am delighted to be with you again in Paris, the capital of beauty, tourism, history and civilisation, in the presence of a number of dignitaries. Our meeting strengthens relations and joint ties with France. The Omani Tourist Representation Office completes 16 years in Paris in May.”

He pointed out that the France is ranked third in terms of the number of tourists coming to the Sultanate. There has been 20 per cent increase in the arrival of French tourists thanks to the promotional efforts and bilateral cooperation.”

The selection of the Sultanate as the first country in the Middle East to become a guest of honour at last year’s Grand Pavois Exhibition, has played a major positive role in boosting the tourism promotion of Sultanate in the French tourist market.

The participation of the Sultanate was remarkable this year through the implementation of a workshop attended by a large number of Omani and French companies who are interested in promoting the Omani market.

Those companies began to provide presentations to the participating Omani companies to learn about the French market and how to attract the largest number of tourists from this market and design tourism programs that fit the French tourist. A presentation was shown by the French companies and institutions, in which the Sultanate was highlighted, including its natural, historical and tourist attractions, followed by bilateral meetings between Omani and French tourism companies.

The Director of the Tourism Representation Office of the Sultanate in France highlighted the importance of promoting tourism in Oman, and the selection of the Sultanate as the best tourist destination according to the French newspaper Le Monde in 2017, and the selection of the Sultanate as the 4th safest destination in the world according to WTM. — ONA

