panel reviews traffic status

MUSCAT: The National Committee for Road Safety on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, Head of the Committee, in the presence of Mohsin bin Mohammed al Shaikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality. The committee reviewed traffic status in the Sultanate, as well as annual statistics indicators that showed a remarkable decline in the number of traffic accidents, their injuries and death cases during the previous period. The committee also viewed works related to assessing efforts exerted by the concerned institutions to ensure their continuity in a bid to enhance traffic safety in the Sultanate. — ONA

