Panel reviews progress in health insurance implementation

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Sunday hosted the 7th meeting of the Health Insurance Team, chaired by Ahmed bin Ali al Maamari, Deputy Chairman for Insurance and Team Leader, in the presence of representatives of the ministries of Health and Manpower, Public Authority of Social Insurance and Oman Insurance Association.

The meeting comes in the context of the team’s periodic meetings to discuss what has been achieved during the last period and to review the status of a number of preparatory projects accompanying the implementation of the project (health insurance).

The meeting reviewed the executive position of the health insurance rules project which are currently being discussed with the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

The meeting discussed the readiness of the insurance companies to provide the service as well as reviewing the quality standards of the health services. It also discussed the mechanism of the government hospitals’ provision of treatment to the insured who benefit from health insurance in the governorates of the Sultanate where private health services are not available.

The meeting reviewed the mechanisms to identify government hospitals that will provide health insurance service, in addition to reviewing the results of the meetings with the businessmen and businesswomen in the governorates at OCCI branches.

The meeting comes within the framework of the joint work between the concerned parties to implement the project of compulsory health insurance for the employees of the private sector, expatriates and visitors to the Sultanate, based on the decision of the Council of Ministers to assign the Capital Market Authority to prepare the regulations and organisational structure for the implementation of the project. — ONA

