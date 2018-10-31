Panel reviews 2019 draft budget

Muscat: The Economic and Financial Committee at Majlis Ash’shura met on Wednesday to discuss the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2019, which was referred by the government to the Shura. The committe headed by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan also discussed statistics related to the financial status of the Sultanate. The members of the Committee approved the action plan for the Committee for the fourth annual sitting, which will start on November 12. The action plan included studies and topics related to means of developing the Sultanate’s economy.

