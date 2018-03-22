PANEL FOR NARCOTICS, PSYCHOTROPIC SUBSTANCES MEETS

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, and Head of the National Committee for Narcotics & Psychotropic Substances (NCNPS) presided over at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health the first meeting of the Committee in 2018. The meeting reviewed the recommendations and the minutes and achievements of the previous meeting. It also discussed the mechanism of activating the programmes of the National Strategy for the Control of Drug and Psychotropic Substances from 2018 to 2022. In addition, the meeting also reviewed the proposal of implementing and managing the programmes of awareness and media plan by the specialised companies and institutions, as well as the latest developments on the therapeutic and rehabilitation projects in relation to the drugs. The meeting was attended by the committee’s members from the concerned ministries.

