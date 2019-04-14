Panel consults ministry officials on public sector manpower

MUSCAT: The State Council’s special committee tasked to study ‘Promoting the use of manpower in the public sector’, headed by Shaikh Dr Al Khatab bin Ghalib al Hinai, held its fourth meeting on Sunday. The meeting hosted Sayyid Salim bin Mussalam al Busaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service for Administrative Development Affairs (MoCS) and Fahd bin Ahmed al Jabri, Director General of Human Resources Development in MoCS. The discussions focused on the programmes being executed by the Ministry of Civil Service in the field of optimising the workforce in the public sector and the ways, means and initiatives to achieve this, and how to benefit from the excess manpower in the public sector through pilot experiments in this field, development of public sector services and the mechanism to activate it through legislation and laws. During the meeting, the committee reviewed the procedures implemented to prepare the first draft of the study and adopted the minutes of its previous meeting.

