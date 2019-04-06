Panasonic’s mirrorless camera in India on April 15

Japanese electronics major Panasonic is set to launch its first full-frame mirrorless camera system, the Lumix S series, in India on April 15. The Lumix S series comprising Lumix S1 and S1R feature 24.2MP and a 47.3MP full-frame complementary metal oxide semi-conductor (CMOS) sensor respectively. The devices are expected to be priced between Rs 2.5 and Rs 4 lakh (lens included), industry sources said on Wednesday. Equipped with dual image stabilisation feature, the devices enable hand-held shots for dark or distant scene and support for 4K 60p/50p video recording.

