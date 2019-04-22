Panasonic rolls out widest line up with 11 new AC models

MUSCAT: Panasonic has unveiled its latest lineup of air conditioners for the Omani market, which complies with the new energy efficiency regulations in the Sultanate. Launched in collaboration with its local partner, Oman Marketing and Services Company LLC (Omasco), the new range AC models are built with an eco-friendly, non-ozone depleting R410A refrigerant, and engineered for maximum performance and reliability with unmatched high energy efficiency.

Deepak Krishnan – Deputy General Manager, Panasonic said, “Panasonic has always been consistently focused on its environmental responsibility. The launch of these high energy-efficient R410A air conditioner models is in line with our committed efforts of leading the way in providing efficient, responsible air solutions to our customers in Oman. Our R&D is all about ease of use and innovative features that not only respond to customer needs but help in the development of the society. With products like these that promote sustainability, we intend to further strengthen our market leadership in providing best room air conditioners in the country.”

The new lineup is led by the Elite V Series models, which boasts powerful cooling technologies to provide users with a comfortable space and optimal room temperature wherever they may be in the room. Through its Jetstream feature, the AC achieves a maximum airflow length of 25 meters, bringing clean, comfortable air to every corner of the room.

The ACs, features best in the industry pipe length capability of 40M total and 30M vertical. These improvements has been a result of using a much faster and more efficient rotary ‘Ninja’ compressors, which realises ultra-quick start up and less energy losses.

The V Series ACs are also built with Aerowings, which are flexible twin flaps that can direct and concentrate airflow to cool an area effectively. There is also the Nanoe-G feature that cleans the air by eliminating bacteria, viruses, and even PM2.5 from the room air, as well as the ECONAVI, which uses sensor technology to monitor the room in order to achieve smart air conditioning that matches the room environment.

Related