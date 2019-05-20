Palestinians say not consulted on Bahrain conference

Ramallah: The Palestinian leadership said on Monday it was not consulted over an economic conference next month in support of Washington’s Middle East peace plan and a prominent businessman said he had rejected an invitation.

The White House announced Sunday it would co-host the June 25-26 conference with Bahrain focusing on economic aspects of the long-delayed peace plan, with the declared aim of achieving Palestinian prosperity.

“We were not consulted by any party on the announced meeting to take place in Manama, Bahrain,” Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said in a statement. “We have not mandated any party to negotiate on our behalf.”

The Palestinians have boycotted the US administration since President Donald Trump broke with decades of consensus and recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.

They consider the eastern part of the city the capital of their future state and have shown little interest in the US peace plan, which they fear will be heavily biased in favour of Israel.

The Trump administration is expected to unveil the long-awaited plan possibly as early as June. — AFP

