Palestinians pray for fish as Israel opens deeper waters

GAZA: As their rickety motorboats puttered out into deep Mediterranean waters for the first time in almost two decades, the Palestinian fishermen prayed for deepwater mackerel and tuna to supplement Gaza’s usual shallows fare of sardines, shrimp and crab.

This week, as part of Egyptian-mediated efforts to ease the plight of 2 million residents of the blockaded Gaza Strip, Israel has extended the area where it permits Palestinians to fish.

“Such a distance has been off-limits. And hopefully there are lots of fish to bring back,” said 69-year-old fisherman Ahmed al Amoudi.

Israel keeps a naval cordon on Gaza, part of a blockade it and neighbouring Egypt say is necessary to prevent arms smuggling.

Israel has long limited Palestinian fishing waters, and has varied the size of the zone. It was tightened to just 9-15 km from the coast in recent years. But on Monday, Israel broadened the limit to 19-24 km out, its widest since 2000, before a Palestinian revolt erupted.

“This step is part of the civilian policy aimed at preventing a humanitarian deterioration in the Gaza Strip and reflects the policy of distinguishing between terror and the uninvolved populace,” an Israeli official said.

Palestinians saw the move as an Israeli concession to a year of protests at the border, combined with several surges of cross-border fighting which have prompted mediation by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar on ways to help Gaza’s economy.

“Thanks to God and then to the ‘March of Return’, which opened up the sea for us,” Al Amoudi said, referring to the weekly demonstrations at the frontier, which demand a lifting of the blockade and the right for Palestinians to return to homes their families fled or were forced from when Israel was founded.

April to June are peak Gaza fishing season. The sector accounts for less than 5 per cent of the enclave’s GDP and supports some 50,000 people, a fraction of the 2 million population.

