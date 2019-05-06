Palestinians, Israelis agree on Gaza truce

GAZA CITY: Palestinian leaders in Gaza agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on Monday to end a deadly two-day escalation in violence that threatened to widen into a fourth war between them since 2008. An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the deal, but there appeared to have been no rocket fire or Israeli strikes in the hours after it was due to take effect, an AFP correspondent in Gaza said. Israel also lifted restrictions on civilian movements in communities around the Gaza border on Monday morning.

Egypt brokered the agreement to cease hostilities from 4:30 am, an official from Hamas and another from its allied group said on condition of anonymity. An Egyptian official also confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity. It came after the most serious flare-up in violence between Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza since a 2014 war. The escalation began on Saturday with massive rocket fire from Gaza, drawing waves of Israeli retaliatory strikes, and continued throughout Sunday. At least 23 Palestinians were killed. Four Israelis civilians were killed.