Palestinians call for ‘revenge’

GAZA CITY: Thousands of Palestinians on Saturday attended the funeral of the 11-year-old son of a Hamas military commander killed by Israeli fire in the southern Gaza Strip, with mourners demanding “revenge”. Yasser Abu al Naja, whose father is a member of Hamas’s military wing, was shot in the head on Friday in border clashes near the southern city of Khan Yunis. Senior members of Hamas, which rules the blockaded Gaza Strip, and commanders of its Ezzedine al Qassam Brigades attended the funeral.

“Yasser’s martyrdom is clear proof of the crimes committed by the (Israeli) occupation against the Palestinian people,” said senior Hamas official Khalil al Hayya during the ceremony. “The occupiers killed the child in cold blood,” said Hayya, a member of the Palestinian group’s political bureau. The boy was one of two Palestinians killed on Friday by Israeli troops during border clashes in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry in the coastal enclave. — AFP