Palestinian president arrives tomorrow

Oman Observer

Muscat: President Mahmoud Abbas of the state of Palestine and chairman of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, will be on a three-day visit to the Sultanate from Sunday.

During the visit, he will meet His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

This visit comes within the framework of good brotherly relations linking the two sides and seeking to strengthen them and develop them to serve the common interests of the Omani and Palestinian peoples. ONA

