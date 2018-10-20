Palestinian President arrives in Oman today

MUSCAT: Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee, will arrive in the Sultanate on Sunday on a three-day official visit to the Sultanate during which he will meet His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The visit comes within the framework of the good fraternal relations binding the two sides and efforts to enhance them to serve the common interests of the brotherly Omani and the Palestinian peoples. — ONA

