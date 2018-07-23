Palestinian delegation visits Sultanate

MUSCAT: A delegation of Palestinian children is currently visiting the Sultanate from July 22 to 29. The delegation of children are visiting the Sultanate to learn about educational, cultural, religious recreational and vocational training programmes. The Ministry of Social Development is sponsoring the visit of the delegation along with the Child Welfare Centre. The ministry has prepared an entertainment programme to learn about the most important landmarks and places of tourism and heritage in the Sultanate.

The delegation also visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, National Museum in Muttrah and other locations. Imad Omran, Director-General of Social Welfare Ministry of Social Development in the State of Palestine, expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Sultanate for hosting the Palestinian delegation. The visit also enabled to review the Omani experience in the management of children’s affairs, which contributes to the further development of skills and knowledge.

Imad said that this visit allows Palestinian children to learn about Omani history, the tourist and archaeological sites in the Sultanate as they constitute a rich cultural knowledge and history. — ONA