Palestine issue discussed at Arab League meet

Oman Observer

CAIRO: An emergency meeting at the level of the permanent delegates was held at the headquarters of the Council of the Arab League on Tuesday to discuss developments of the situation in Palestine.
The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issaee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt, its Permanent Delegate to the Council of the Arab League.
The Arab League affirmed that the meeting was devoted to discussing Israel’s crimes against the peaceful demonstrations of the Palestinians and who took part in the march themed ‘Great Return March’ marking the Land Day last Friday’s to demand the right of return for the Palestinian refugees.
Diab al Louh, Ambassador of Palestine to Egypt, its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, stressed the necessity of a quick intervention to provide protection to the defenceless Palestinian people, especially after the massacre committed by Israel against peaceful demonstrators in the Gaza Strip. — ONA

