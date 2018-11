Muscat: Mohammed Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, hailed the great development being witnessed by the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He described His Majesty as the wise leader who has transformed the Sultanate to a modern country. He said the Pakistani government and people hold utmost respect and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan and the Sultanate.

Chairman Sanjrani said that the wise policy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has made the Sultanate safe from the crises of the region.

He explained that the foreign policy adopted by His Majesty the Sultan by not intervening in the affairs of others and not to involve the Sultanate in regional conflicts enabled him to pay more attention to the development of the Sultanate during the past 48 years. He pointed out that the foreign policy of the Sultanate is an example to be followed.

Chairman of the Pakistani Senate said visit to the Sultanate strengthened bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in all fields, especially parliamentary cooperation and sharing of experience and expertise. He pointed out to the memorandum of understanding signed between the State Council and the Pakistani Senate involves training in administration, laws and other aspects of parliamentary work.

He explained that a parliamentary friendship committee has been formed in both countries to meet regularly and discuss legislative and parliamentary matters in both countries, as well as highlighting the trade and investment opportunities available in both sides. He expressed his hope that the joint parliamentary friendship will contribute to the promotion and development of relations between the two friendly countries in general and between the two councils in particular. He drew the attention to the role of parliaments in promoting relations between countries and opening wider horizons for the development of relations, especially in the economic fields.

He said that he was briefed on the shura in the Sultanate and the legislative and oversight powers granted to the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura. He praised the Council of Oman, which works hand in hand with the government to achieve the desired goals.

He stressed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples. “We look at the Sultanate as a friendly and neighbouring country that is witnessing a rapid and growing development and we want to learn and benefit from this development,” he said.

“Due to the historic ties between the two countries, I believe that there is a pressing need to strengthen cooperation between the two sides, especially through exchanging more trade delegations.” He pointed to the possibility of inviting a number of representatives of the Omani media to visit Pakistan to get acquainted with and highlight the economic potentials. He also called upon businessmen and companies in the Sultanate to visit his country and learn about the opportunities available there especially in the port of Gwadar. — ONA

