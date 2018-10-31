Pakistan’s crackdown spreads uncertainty among aid groups

Joris Fioriti –

Foreign aid groups are being forced out of Pakistan, where the need for their services remains immense, in a move analysts say is fuelled by suspicions of foreign spying.

Eighteen international NGOs will leave Pakistan by December after being given notice earlier this month to liquidate their operations within 60 days, spreading uncertainty among humanitarian organisations.

The expulsion follows years of mounting mistrust of aid groups by intelligence agencies.

“The intelligence agencies see western NGOs as proxies of foreign spy agencies because they are overly sensitive about the country’s nuclear assets and defence installations,” said military analyst and retired general Talat Masood.

Open Society Foundations, World Vision and several other of the world’s most prominent non-profits are among those given their marching orders, along with charities that have spent decades in Pakistan and invested millions of dollars.

Few groups have dared to comment, even after receiving little or no detail on why they have been asked to shutter their operations and reapply for registration in six months time. Only ActionAid has denounced the decision, saying the move was “a worrying escalation of recent attacks on civil society, academics and journalists”.

The eviction has ratcheted up pressure on remaining aid groups who worry that speaking out may jeopardise their own operations in Pakistan.

“There is a dimension of fear. Other NGOs are hoping that if they don’t make too much fuss, they might be saved,” said one NGO worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The ouster is the culmination of a crackdown that began taking shape years ago. Relations between NGOs and officials began to spiral in the wake of the US commando raid on Pakistani soil that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.

“The problem in Pakistan is that the intelligence agencies here are not answerable to anyone,” said Human Rights Commission of Pakistan spokesman I A Rehman.

The interior ministry increased pressure in 2015, asking foreign NGOs to re-register to ensure the “transparency” of their finances and operations. Sixty-six groups had their applications accepted, according to the ministry, while the rest were left pending.

At least 11 million people will be affected by the expulsion, along with the “loss” of $130 million in aid, according to the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum. Pakistan’s new Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari defended the action, saying authorities are sceptical about the impact of international NGOs. — AFP

