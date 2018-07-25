Pakistani navy chief visits SAF Museum

Muscat: Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan, accompanied by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) visited the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum on Wednesday. The guest was received by Director of the SAF Museum who escorted him on a tour to various sections at the museum, during which he viewed the historic manuscripts and models. He was briefed on the progress enjoyed by the SAF under the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

