pakistani fine art expo opens

MUSCAT: The Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA) of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science at the Royal Court on Tuesday opened the Spectrum Fine Art Exhibition of Contemporary Pakistani Art under the patronage of Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, at OSFA, in the presence of a number of ministers, under-secretaries, guests and lovers of fine art. 21 Pakistani artists participate in the exhibition, which contains 100 art works including painting and calligraphy from various art schools to get acquainted with the contemporary Pakistani fine art and to provide bridges of communication between Pakistani and Omani artists in exchange of experiences and knowledge in this field. The exhibition will be open to the public until April 12. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...