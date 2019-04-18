Main Oman 

Pakistani delegation visits NDC

Muscat: A delegation of the National Defence University (NDU) of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, visited the National Defence College (NDC) on Thursday.

They were greeted upon their arrival at the college’s HQs’ at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj by Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, NDC Commandant .The visiting delegation was briefed on the NDC, its facilities and the modern equipment that contribute in achieving the NDC’s vision in preparing the national leadership cadres.

The delegation viewed the NDC’s various halls that are designed according to the latest specifications and provided with the best educational systems and multi-purpose electronic networks. The occasion was attended by Brigadier Sulaiman bin Khalid al Zakwani, Director General of Studies and Academic Affairs at the NDC. –ONA

 

