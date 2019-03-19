Pakistani delegation explores trade ties

MUSCAT: Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Board Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), on Tuesday received Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, head of the Pakistani side of the Omani-Pakistani Friendship Committee, and his accompanying delegation.

Al Jabri, pointing out the strong relations between the Sultanate and Pakistan, expressed the Sultanate’s keenness to develop economic and trade relations between the two countries, especially in economic and industrial zones.

He highlighted the prospects of bilateral cooperation in these areas as both countries have diverse potential and investment opportunities.

Saleh bin Hamoud al Hassani, General Manager of Investors Services, made a visual presentation displaying the strategic location of the region, its advantages and incentives to encourage investors, as well as reviewed the prominent investment projects being implemented in the region. Majid bin Said al Rawahi, head of the Omani side of the friendship committee, Mahfoodh Hamood Mohamed al Wahaibi, Council member, Ali Jawed, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Sultanate, were present at the meeting.

Also on Tuesday, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), received Senator Mir Kabeer and his delegation.

The OCCI Chairman stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the economic, commercial and investment arenas, besides the need to strengthen relations between the private sectors of both the countries.

Mir Kabeer praised the comprehensive development of the Sultanate in various fields and highlighted Pakistan’s investment potential, especially in the field of industry and mining.

The OCCI Chairman stressed that mutual visits contribute to optimisation of investment opportunities and will help to strengthen economic and trade cooperation

between the two countries through the development of partnership between the Omani private sector and its Pakistani counterpart by mobilising investment opportunities and the provision of facilities to businesses in both countries. Mahfoodh Hamood Mohamed al Wahaibi, member of the Omani side of the Parliamentary Friendship committee between the State Council and the Senate of Pakistan and Ali Jawed, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Sultanate of Oman were present at the meeting.

The Pakistani delegation also visited the National Museum.

