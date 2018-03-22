Pakistani Chief of Army Staff visits SAF museum

MUSCAT: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and his accompanying delegation visited the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum at Bait Al Falaj Castle on Thursday.

They were greeted by Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of the Military Protocols and Public Relations, who escorted them in a tour to different sections of the museum during which they viewed the historic manuscripts and models, as well as the Omani architecture in Bait Al Falaj

Castle.

They were also briefed on the progress enjoyed by SAF during the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

At the end of the visit, the guest signed the visitor’s book, expressing his delight to visit the SAF Museum and view the Sultanate’s civilised heritage, as well as aspects of progress and growth. — ONA

