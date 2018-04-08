Pakistan Social Club in Muscat elects new board for 2018-19

MUSCAT: The Pakistan Social Club in Muscat held its annual general body recently where they re-elected the majority of the members of the current Board of Directors to continue for 2018-19.

Mian Muhammad Munir was re-elected as the chairman for the third consecutive term, while Muhammad Zaeem Akhtar was re-elected as general secretary for a third consecutive year. Shabbir Ahmed Nadeem and Chaudhary Asghar Ali were chosen to be the vice-chairman and finance secretary respectively for the first time as board members.

Other 8 members who would be part of the board of directors include Chaudhary Muhammad Abbas, Kashif Ahmed Zaeem, Kaleem Akhtar, Nasir Maroof, Qamar Riaz, Imran Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Fazal and Shaukat Hussain.

“I am thankful to my community for choosing me for the third time as chairman,” Mian Muhammed Munir, Chairman of the BoD said, adding, “I wish that every Pakistani living in the Sultanate should have access to the club and get benefits from it and I mean it.”

The elections, conducted by PSC chief election commission Arshad Ali Khan, saw a number of voters waiting for their turn to cast their ballots from the very beginning.

Commenting on the progress of the club, Muhammad Zaeem, newly elected General Secretary, PSC, said “I am committed to delivering more and more developments during my third consecutive term as general secretary. We have added 8 wings to the PSC in the last 4 years. Our members get privileged digital membership cards and have discounts on several outlets including discounts at some medical centres. This is one of its kind in the country and our presence in social media has resulted in attracting more and more residents to become members of the club,” he added.

The BoD further said that it has plans to establish PSC branches across the country in the next two years especially in Salalah and Suhar.

