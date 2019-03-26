Pakistan Social Club celebrates 80th Pakistan Resolution Day

Muscat, March 26 – Youth Wing of Pakistan Social Club Oman celebrated 80th Pakistan Resolution Day with great enthusiasm at Sur Hall of Muscat Holiday Hotel on March 22. Mian Muhammad Munir, Chairman Pakistan Social Club Oman, was the chief guest. Makhdoom Shahabuddin, columnist and social media influencer was the guest of honor. Large number of community members including families, children and youngsters participated in the event.

Mazhar Javaid, General Secretary of Youth wing of PSC — Oman, along with Zainab Saeed hosted the programme. The brief welcoming ceremony of the guests was followed by Hafiz Shan Ali’s recitation of the Holy Quran. Mazhar. Shakeel Qadri a prominent Naat Khawan, mesmerized the audience with a heart-soothing Naat Sharif. Other events in the programme included poetry recital by Qamar Riaz, a millinagma by Abdullah, student of PSM and a national song by Ahsan Butt.

In his speech, Makhdoom Shahabuddin praised the Youth Wing of PSC-Oman for organising such a beautiful national event and spoke about about the negative and positive use of Social media. Prof Dr Ashfaq Hassan Khan of National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Islamabad and member of the Economic Advisory Council of the Government of Pakistan addressed the gathering also. General Secretary Zaeem Akhtar and Director Kashif Ahmad Zaeem of PSC-Oman showed a presentation of online membership of PSCO.

The event concluded up with a cake cutting and dinner. The event was sponsored by Stone World, Ittfaq Travel & Tourism, Star Light LLC, Ch Muhammed Ashraf, Mohammed Riaz & Partners LLC, Rahat Computers, Creative Graphics, Amwaj Bahar Jewellers, Al Haseena Jewellers, Rashid Hussin Trading LLC, and by The Youth Wing’s Team.

