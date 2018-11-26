Pakistan sniff win as Yasir spin destroys New Zealand

DUBAI: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah wrecked New Zealand with a career best eight wicket haul as Pakistan sniffed victory on the third day of the second Test in Dubai on Monday.

The 32-year-old grabbed 8-41 in 12.3 overs which annihilated New Zealand to 90 all out in just 35.3 overs before taking two more wickets as New Zealand — following on — were 131-2 at close in their second innings.

Yasir dismissed opener Jeet Raval for two before accounting for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson caught behind for 30 to complete his third ten-wicket haul in the match.

Tom Latham (44) and Ross Taylor (49) were at the crease at close as New Zealand need another 197 runs to avoid an innings defeat while Pakistan can level the series by taking another eight wickets with two days to play.

But the day belonged to Yasir, who rocked New Zealand in the first innings. He also became the first Pakistani to take ten wickets in a single day, ninth in the world with England’s left-arm spinner Johnny Briggs doing it twice. “When I was coming to the ground I was thinking that I must get ten wickets in the match, but never thought it will come in a single day,” said Yasir. “I came from injury and didn’t get the needed rhythm against Australia but now I am getting it and very happy to achieve this feat,” said Yasir. — AFP

Related