Pakistan-Oman friendship panel holds meeting

MUSCAT: Ali Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan, accorded warm welcome to Majid al Rouahi and Mahfoodh al Wahaibi, representing the State Council of Oman and their Pakistani counterparts Senators Mir Kabeer Ahmed and Ashok Kumar at ‘Pakistan House’ on Wednesday.

A diplomatic reception was hosted by the Ambassador to mark the inaugural session of ‘Pak-Oman Friendship Committee’ of the Upper Houses of the Parliament held on the premises of State Council of Oman.

The guests applauded the ‘Investiture Ceremony’ moderated by the Ambassador to confer the title of ‘Adviser to Ambassador of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony & National Integration’ to Dr Shiyam Kumar, an inspirational leader. The Certificate of Appointment was presented to Dr Shiyam by Senator Ashok Kumar.

Lauding the initiative as a true reflection of the depth and diversity of Pakistani society, the Senator observed: “services and contributions of the Pakistanis practicing Hindu faith in Oman stand acknowledged. I call upon Dr Shiyam to continue promoting interfaith harmony and consolidating national integration, with greater zeal and zest, and furthering the historical bonds of friendship between both nations”.

