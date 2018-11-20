Pakistan leader meets Grand Mufti

MUSCAT: Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani called on His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of Oman, at his residence in Muscat on Tuesday. Shaikh Khalili, fondly recalling his past visits to Pakistan, stated that he held Pakistan affectionately close to his heart and remains attached to Pakistani people for 40 years, further stating that he cites Allama Iqbal’s poetry in almost every discourse he makes. The Chairman expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended to the delegation and praised Grand Mufti’s five decades of visionary and scholarly services to Islamic world along with immense and affectionate support to further bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Related