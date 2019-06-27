Pakistan envoy calls on Majlis chairman

MUSCAT: Ambassador of Pakistan to the Sultanate Ali Javed called on Majlis Ash’shura Chairman Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali yesterday and conveyed a personal message to him from his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser, Speaker of National Assembly. The ambassador also gave a briefing on the bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

Welcoming the envoy, Al Maawali recalled his past interactions with his Pakistani counterpart at international parliamentary forums and conveyed best wishes to the Parliament as well as the people of Pakistan.

The ambassador recalled that State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri had been accorded a red-carpet welcome in Islamabad in January 2017 whereas his counterpart Sanjrani had the honour of witnessing Oman’s National Day military parade in the presence of His Majesty in November 2018.

They said leaderships of both the countries shared the common vision of ‘peace for prosperity’.

