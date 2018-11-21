Pakistan delegation visits landmarks in Muscat, Nizwa

MUSCAT: Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan and his accompanying delegation are on an official visit to the Sultanate, in response to an invite extended by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.

The delegation of the Pakistan Senate visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and were briefed about the historical background of the mosque and learned about the architectural designs of Oman and Islamic countries. They also visited the Royal Opera House Muscat and learned about its role and position as one of the leading institutions in the field of art and culture in the Sultanate.

At the National Museum, the officials briefed them regarding the archaeological collections which deal with various aspects of life in the Sultanate over various historical stages.

The Museum, which is a prominent cultural monument, highlights the treasures of the Omani heritage by adopting the best practices and standards in the fields of museum science.

The delegation viewed the technical equipment of the museum and its centre of learning, which is equipped to the highest international standards, and facilities for conservation and preventive maintenance and equipped laboratories, in addition to the ambitious programme of conservation and preservation of archaeological holdings carried out by the museum and the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, the guests visited the Nizwa Castle and its historic souq and were briefed about the castle and its heritage. They toured the castle’s galleries and heritage exhibitions and later on toured the Nizwa market.

The Pakistan delegation comprised senators Azam Khan Swati, Moula Bux Chandio, Dilawar Khan, Kuda Babar, Gul Bushra, chief secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir and special Secretary Muhammad Anwar. The delegation will return home on Thursday.

