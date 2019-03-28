Pakistan Day celebrated in Muscat

MUSCAT: Ali Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan, hosted the Diplomatic Reception to commemorate 79th ‘Pakistan Day’ on March 25, with Muhammad Nasir Muhammad al Rasbi, Secretary General (MoS) Defense as ‘Guest of Honour’ along with Ambassador Sayyid Muhammad al Said, Majid al Rawahi, Leader Pak-Oman Friendship Group in State Council (Upper House) and other parliamentarians, federal secretaries and representatives of Sultan Armed Forces were among Omani delegates.

Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri, Minister Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, graced the occasion as a special invitation of the Mission as ‘Chief Guest’ hailed as ‘historic’ and ‘unprecedented, drawing 500 guests.

‘All inclusive, Corporate-Style’ Pakistan Day Reception was organised in partnership with 14 businesses established by Pakistanis in Oman, each with an interactive display to promote trade. The proceedings witnessed launch of Urdu Translation of 475-paged biography of His Majesty by Ameer Hamza and ‘Citizens Advisory Council’ whose 8 ‘Advisors to Ambassador’ include Mohammad Ashraf (Community Affairs), Dr Jansen (Heritage Management), Ameer Hamza (Civil Society Dialogue & Media), Reverend Zeresh Daniel and Dr Shiyam Kumar (Interfaith Harmony & Nat’l Integration), Mohammad Shah Sheerani & Naseer Saleh al Balushi (Pashtun-Baloch and Baloch communities) and Dr Ikram Burney (Higher Education & Research).

Also launched was E-catalogue of Parliamentary, Political, Defense leaderships exchanges and Civil Society Dialogue and has become a permanent feature for public display at Consular and Diplomatic Halls to project the Pak-Oman relations.

