Pakistan Day celebrated in Musannah school

MUSANNAH: Pakistan School Musannah celebrated Pakistan Day with much enthusiasm on Friday. Students from junior and senior classes put up an excellent show showcasing tradition and culture.

The day began with a patriotic morning assembly, wherein students paid homage to Independence Movement leaders who worked tirelessly for the cause of freedom and better future of Muslims.

Students of senior classes delivered speeches highlighting the importance of the day. The junior students performed a national song that calls for national unity and strength.

The school principal stressed the need to practise the principles laid down by the founder of Pakistan.

