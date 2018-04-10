Arts LATEST NEWS 

Painting and sculpture exhibition in Muscat

Oman Observer

Muscat, April 10: Mind Muscat, a collective of international artists based in Oman, has decided to hold a painting and sculpture exhibition from 12th to 16th April at the Oman Avenues Mall, Muscat. The exhibition will showcase artworks by professional and amateur artists, depicting the lifestyle, scenic beauty, rich culture and heritage of Oman and India.

Indra Mani Pandey, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman will inaugurate the event.  Eminent artists Saleem Sakhi, Anwar Sonya from Omani Society for Fine Arts and Hassan Al Zadjali will also be present.

Mind Muscat works as a non-profit hub for creativity and unhindered expression. It serves as a platform where there is no competition or comparison, but only a shared passion for painting and fine art. It also provides the members with an opportunity to develop new skills and exhibit their works.

