Pain management meet starts on Nov 10

Muscat: The Omani Society for Writers and Literati (OSWL) hosted Dr Nawal Boumaza who talked about “Experimentation in the Omani Short Story” at its headquarters on Monday. The lecture will be moderated by Huda Hamad, Omani writer. This lecture is part of the ongoing cultural activities organised by OSWL during the current year involving with the Omani and Arab intellectuals. Dr Nawal Boumaza is a lecturer and academic researcher at Emir Abd el kader University for Islamic Sciences in Constantine, Algeria, specialising in narratives and discourse analysis. — ONA

