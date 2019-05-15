Pact to train 500 private sector Omani employees in leadership

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday signed an agreement with Takatuf Oman regarding the plan and implementation of the National Leadership Development Programme in order to empower the middle and upper Omani administrations in the private sector. The agreement was signed by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, and Shaikh Ibrahim bin Mohammed al Harthy, CEO of Takatuf Oman.

The programme, named ‘Itimad’, aims to train and qualify 500 citizens in the field of leadership from private sector employees in the targeted sectors by the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh) 2019. The training period lasts from 3 to 6 months. It is part of the programmes of one of the initiatives of Labour Market and Employment Laboratory in the framework of Tanfeedh.

Mohammed bin Salim al Busaidy, Head of Majlis Ash’shura’s Youth and Human Resources Development Committee, said that the national programme for leadership development to enable the Omani middle and senior administrations in the private sector targets 10,000 national cadres, which in turn will create 10,000 new jobs in the private sector.

Shaikh Ibrahim bin Mohammed al Harthy said that the programme aims at training the middle and senior leaderships. He added that the programme consists of three main stages throughout the year, explaining that the main objective of the programme is to prepare qualified national cadres capable of holding senior positions in main areas in the private sector. — ONA

