Pact to restore Aflaj across Sultanate

MUSCAT: HSBC Bank Oman and the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) signed a pact restore Aflaj across the Sultanate. This restoration project will substantially enhance the flow of water through the aflaj by developing existing underground supplies, while also encouraging agricultural production in cultivated areas that are experiencing excessively dry weather conditions.” The programme is part of HSBC’s $150 million global Water Programme launched in 2012 to support areas that are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Sherard Cowper-Coles, Chairman of HSBC Bank Oman, said, “We are proud to partner with the MRMWR and Water Resources in this project, which demonstrates the important role of the private sector in serving the local communities and preserving the environment .” Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Under-Secretary of MRMWR, said, “Aflaj are considered one of the main resources of clean water in Oman and they form an integral part of the Omani culture. Our partnership with HSBC Bank Oman will give valuable support to our continuous efforts to improve the water resources in the Sultanate.”