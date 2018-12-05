Pact to reduce cyber attacks

The Information Technology Authority (ITA) signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday to enhance cooperation in cybersecurity and work together to reduce cyber threats and risks. The agreement was signed by Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA and Rolls-Orting, Head WEF Security Center. The CEO of ITA said: “Through this agreement, we seek to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity. The agreement will provide investment opportunities for local and international companies working in cybersecurity within the Sultanate.” Rolls Orting said, “Cybersecurity is very important and needs to be focused on the ongoing changes in the ICT sector. We are proud to sign this agreement, which we believe will contribute to the development of cooperation in protecting users of the Internet, which can only be carried out in cooperation of all States.” — ONA