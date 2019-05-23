Pact to promote products made by orphan families

Muscat: Under the auspices of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, Muriya signed an agreement with Omani Bahjah Orphan Society to feature and sell products made by orphan families at the company’s flagship destination Hawana Salalah.

Ahmed Salem, Destination Director at Muriya’s Hawana Salalah, said, “Muriya is committed to empowering local talent to create pathways for entrepreneurship within the business community across the Sultanate. Our agreement with the Omani Bahjah Orphan Society is geared towards nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in the Governorate of Dhofar and Oman as a whole”.

With a minimum of 2,000 tourists staying at the destination, Hawana Salalah provides a platform for SMEs to thrive and in this case, an opportunity for orphan families to showcase Oman’s rich heritage through their products to and earn income in the process, he said.

Oman’s largest Integrated Tourism Complex home to 1,100 four and five-star hotel rooms, will launch the weekly bazaar for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) nominated by the Society, promoting their products to Hawana Salalah’s large influx of regional tourists. Also supporting this initiative to help orphan families bring their products into the upcoming weekly bazaar is Ooredoo.

Ahmed Abdullah al Abri, Ooredoo’s Chief Technology and Information Officer said, “SMEs have an important role to play in the Sultanate’s ongoing prosperity and future growth. At Ooredoo, we fully understand their key role and are dedicated to do what we can in our capacity as a telecom provider and part of the community at large, to help them reach their full potential. This signing with our partners in Salalah is just one step we are taking together to support working families and give them an opportunity to enrich their digital lives, both personally and professionally.”

Abdulrub Bin Salim al Yafai, Founder and Vice Chairman, Omani Bahjah Orphan Society, said “We would like to thank our partners Hawana Salalah and Ooredoo for their support as we are confident this initiative will bring a meaningful impact to the communities in Dhofar. The goal here is to empower orphan families to take on this business opportunity and transform it into a sustainable source of income. We are providing them with the tools and unwavering support from our Society, and all our partners from the public and private sectors.”

The Khareef season promises arrivals into the Governorate, and the destination in specific, with tourists from the Sultanate and neighbouring GCC countries pouring into Salalah, one of the most sought-after destinations in the region. With 1,100 hotel rooms available in Hawana Salalah, the upcoming weekly event will act as a platform for Omani products including handicrafts, to be available for thousands of tourists. In order to provide an enriching experience for all at Hawana Salalah, Muriya continues to introduce additional service and leisure facilities to Hawana Salalah, including the first-of-its-kind in Oman, the Hawana Aqua Park