Pact signed for beach park in Sur

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources on Monday signed an agreement with Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) for financing the execution of a beach park project in the Wilayat of Sur in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The agreement was signed by Hamad bin Sulaiman al Gharibi, Under-Secretary for Regional Municipalities Affairs and Ahmed bin Said al Marhoobi, Finance Director General, OMIFCO. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Al Marhoobi said the agreement is part of the social responsibility programme of the private sector and its national role in financing development projects in different sectors in the Sultanate. He added that the ministry is constantly striving to reinforce the principle of partnership between the public and the private sector with a view to boosting the municipal and water services and making them available for the public.

