Pact on medical specialties signed with Otago varsity

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education has signed an academic cooperation pact on medical specialties with Otago University, New Zealand.

The agreement was signed by Dr Hamood bin Amur al Wardi, Sultanate’s Consul-General in Australia, and Prof Harlene Hayne, Vice-Chancellor of Otago University. In statement, Dr Al Wardi, said that “the agreement signed between the Sultanate of Oman with Otago University is the first of its kind with New Zealand universities.” The agreement will enable students to study a number of medical specialties on direct admission system, he said. “The agreement included the completion of Omani students’ admission to different programmes, provide academic and logistic services to students, implement early intervention strategies to deal with any academic or other difficulties in consultation with the Consulate-General and help students to finish their academic study plan in the given framework”, he pointed out.

