Pact inked to train 25 diploma holders

Muscat: In a boost to training and employment to Omani nationals, the SNC-Lavalin, which is handling Salalah Methanol’s Ammonia Project, signed an agreement with Oman Institute of Technology for 25 general diploma holders and offered them training in the fields of technical and occupational health for six months.

The signatories to the agreement were Chris Warlow, Executive Director of the Oil and Gas Division of SNC Lavalin in the Gulf region and Ali bin Adam al Hashemi, CEO of the Oman Institute of Technology. The agreement signing event was held in presence of Awad bin Hassan al Shanfari, CEO of Salalah Methanol and Hamad al Hashemi, Director of Salalah Ammonia Project.

Both the agreement signatories hoped to boost job scenario through skill development among the youths as per the demand of the job market. “Training the job seekers as per the demand of the job market is very important for which they should open to learn and get the benefits being offered through private-public participation,” they said. The agreement, according to them, is a small step forward to boost the labour market with qualified and trained personnel.

“This training is part of the SNC Lavalin’s commitment towards building in-country value (ICV) as an added local value requirement for Salalah Ammonia project. As a major player in the market, it becomes our responsibility to support the local job market with qualified and trained candidates,” said an official of the SNC Lavalin.

According to a representative of the Oman Institute of Technology, the training is aimed at shaping the skills of the participants as also to fill the knowledge gap of classroom and its application in actual job. “Such training serves the real purpose of building a society based on skills that serves the requirements of the job market,” he said.