MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) on Wednesday held its 1st meeting for 2018 under the chairmanship of Dr Said bin Khamis al Kaabi, PACP Board Chairman.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments of the authority and related topics. The board praised the efforts of the staff which won the Arab Smart Government Award. The award was delivered at a special event in Cairo in February. The efforts also resulted in PACP’s winning the Smart City Award, which will be delivered later this month in Taipei, Taiwan.

The board also reviewed the external auditor report and praised the efforts made by PACP to improve the quality of work at the different departments. The meeting also discussed the effect of increasing the governmental fees and controls on the price movements and the effect of this on consumers.

They stressed the importance of maintaining prices at their current rates without any increase to avoid increasing the cost of living.

They hailed the efforts of the law enforcement officers and inspectors with relation to tightening filed control to avoid any manipulation or negative practices.

— ONA

