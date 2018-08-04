PACP field inspections yield RO 52,590

Muscat, aug 4 – A total of 7,877 field inspection visits were conducted by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) in the first half of this year. As per the details released, these inspection visits yielded administrative fines to the tune of RO 52,590. According to the report, there were 12,399 total cases of law violations, including 4,664 cases of counterfeit items sold in the market and 2,412 cases of sale of tobacco sales. The rest of the cases were attributed to sale of expiry or prohibited items. “These statistics confirm the efforts of PACP to help preserve the legitimate rights of the consumers in the commodity and service sectors as guaranteed by the Consumer Protection Law and its executive regulations,” the statement said.

