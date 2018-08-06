LATEST NEWS Local Main 

PACP campaign against counterfeit goods, misleading promotions

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said it received 208 complaints and 1,827 violations related to fraudulent sale of goods, counterfeit goods and misleading promotions carried out by some traders and providers.

These details were revealed at a seminar held at the Dhofar Hall of Crowne Plaza hotel in Salalah on Monday.

Dr Said bin Khamis al Kaabi, Chairman, Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) , said that the symposium was held as part of its efforts to highlight the dangers of commercial fraud, and to define it as to how to distinguish between counterfeit and real goods.

 

You May Also Like

Insurance policy for agriculture activities to be introduced this week

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Insurance policy for agriculture activities to be introduced this week

France declares plan to vet asylum seekers in Libya

Oman Observer Comments Off on France declares plan to vet asylum seekers in Libya

Stick to the job on the visa: MoM

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Stick to the job on the visa: MoM