PACP campaign against counterfeit goods, misleading promotions

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said it received 208 complaints and 1,827 violations related to fraudulent sale of goods, counterfeit goods and misleading promotions carried out by some traders and providers.

These details were revealed at a seminar held at the Dhofar Hall of Crowne Plaza hotel in Salalah on Monday.

Dr Said bin Khamis al Kaabi, Chairman, Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) , said that the symposium was held as part of its efforts to highlight the dangers of commercial fraud, and to define it as to how to distinguish between counterfeit and real goods.